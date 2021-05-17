20-year-old man killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are working a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. Sunday to the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they located a shooting victim, identified as 20-year-old Khalil Robinson.

Robinson was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

Detectives are asking any witnesses to come forward who may have either observed the shooting or saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed between 5:38 p.m. and 5:42 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.