20+ suspects arrested in Henry County drug raid

A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of 24 defendants who were booked into the Henry County Jail as of Friday afternoon. PHOTO: RadioNWTN

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of 24 defendants who were booked into the Henry County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation involved the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Paris Police Department, and the Metro Crime Unit. According to Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey, investigators are seeking a total of 35 defendants, 11 of whom remain at large.

During the drug raid, officials seized crack cocaine, marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $12,000 cash. In addition to the defendants, two additional people were also arrested.

According to Sheriff Frey, the drug raid was a result of a several month investigations.

“I would like to thank the officers present today for all their help and hard work in making an operation like this possible,” Sheriff Frey said. “The public has also been a major help during the investigation by making complaints that lead our investigators to area’s of drug trafficking.”

Law enforcement asks the public to continue to report any suspicious activity where they live.