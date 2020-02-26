20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after as many as 30 weapons were stolen from Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills Mall Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the large outdoor retailer around 11 p.m.

Metro police said three suspects entered the store through the exterior doors at the main exit by using a hammer to break through the glass.

They ran to the weapon room behind the gun counter and took five to 10 bolt action rifles and 15 to 20 handguns, in addition to weapon-mounted lasers, lights and ammunition, according to Metro police.

The store will conduct a complete inventory to report the serial numbers and exact makes and models of the weapons.

The suspects were described by Metro police as:

Skinny man, 6 feet tall wearing a black and yellow hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans.

Man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a red jacket, dark jeans.

Man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a yellow and blue jacket, dark jeans.

They are all estimated to be between 17 and 25 years old and none wore gloves during the theft.

They fled the scene in a white Hyundai Sonata believed to have been stolen from Memphis.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.