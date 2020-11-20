2 wounded in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Claiborne Street in the J.C. Napier Homes.

When police arrived, they said they found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. At least one of those victims had critical injuries, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released about the shooting, but police said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.