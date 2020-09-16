Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Brick Church Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside of a motel room on Brick Church Pike late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a shooting at the Super 8 off Interstate 65 near West Trinity Lane.

When police arrived, they said they found a male and a female victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The two had been shot outside of a room on the second floor of the motel, according to officers.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The man’s condition was not immediately released.

No information was provided about the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.