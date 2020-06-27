2 wounded in overnight shooting at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police investigated several shootings Friday evening into Saturday morning, including one that left two people wounded in Antioch.

Officers responded to Apollo Apartments on Richards Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of numerous shots being fired. They found one victim still on scene who was shot in the torso, then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

A short time later, police said another victim walked into TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person told police he was standing next to the other victim outside an apartment when a gold sedan pulled up and a suspect began shooting at them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.