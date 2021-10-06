2 wounded in East Nashville shooting

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left two people injured.

The incident was reported a little after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on Queen Avenue right off Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Metro police tell News 2 that a man and woman were both shot during the incident. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers said a nearby car was also hit with bullets but no one was inside.

Right now police do not have a suspect in custody and they have not released a description of who they believed was responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss