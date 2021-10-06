2 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left two people injured.

The incident was reported a little after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on Queen Avenue right off Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Metro police tell News 2 that a man and woman were both shot during the incident. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers said a nearby car was also hit with bullets but no one was inside.

Right now police do not have a suspect in custody and they have not released a description of who they believed was responsible for the shooting.