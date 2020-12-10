2 women wanted for shoplifting at Murfreesboro Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for two women wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Police say the women went into the toy section of the Walmart located on Joe B. Jackson Parkway on November 20 and filled a shopping cart full of merchandise. The women then left the store without paying and were seen getting into a silver 4-door sedan, possibly a newer model Chrysler of Lexus.

Anyone who recognizes the shoplifters is asked to contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613 or email 0921@murfreesborotn.gov.