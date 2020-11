SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women were injured in a shooting in Springfield early Friday morning and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened off Boyd Holland Road around 1 a.m.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told Smokey Barn News the two victims were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident, according to Smokey Barn News.

No additional information was immediately released.