2 women in custody after spikes strips used to stop vehicle in Hendersonville pursuit

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two women were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police pursuit in Hendersonville.

According to police, officers initially attempted to stop the car in Gallatin, but the driver sped off. When Hendersonville police spotted the vehicle, they also tried to pull it over and the driver still refused to stop.

Hendersonville officers utilized spike strips to stop the car involved in that pursuit around 1 a.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Interstate 65.

Following the pursuit, officers were seen removing needles from a Crown Royal bag.

No additional information was immediately available.

