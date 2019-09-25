2 women charged with burglarizing stores, kiosks at Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women were arrested Tuesday night and charged with stealing from stores and kiosks at Opry Mills Mall earlier this month.

Metro police reported Hannah Clark, 20, and Kaila Robetson, 21, were charged with burglarizing multiple stores at the mall on Sept. 13.

News 2 obtained surveillance footage of a break-in at the Cinnabon where two women were seen around 2:30 a.m. rummaging through the front service area.

Owner Tony Constant said they were holding a baby carrier stole about $400 in cash and electronics, taking an iPad, cash and food.

“I don’t know what happened that would allow these two young ladies to just walk the hallway at 2:30 in the morning,” Constant said. “You can make a lot more money working than you could’ve burglarizing my store that night.”

Metro police said Clark was arrested while hiding in a closet at her home while Robetson surrendered to police at Night Court.

No additional information was released.

