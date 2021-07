NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two young men who tried to break into a North Nashville church back in June.

Police say the men tried to break into Mount Paran Primitive Baptist Church on 14th Avenue North on June 28.

They are also wanted for questioning in other similar crimes.

Anyone who recognizes them from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.