2 wanted for stealing wallet from woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify two men who stole a wallet from a senior citizen while shopping at a grocery store in Hendersonville.

The theft occurred on Nov. 15 at a Hendersonville Publix.

Hendersonville police reported one suspect distracted the victim while the other took her wallet from her purse.

A short time later, two female suspects attempted to use the victim’s credit card for a purchase of more than $2,000.

Hendersonville police are looking for any information regarding the identity of these suspects. The department also released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a Chevy sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.