2 theft suspects in custody thanks to help from Mt. Juliet community

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two theft suspects were taken into custody thanks to a tip from the public in Mt. Juliet Thursday.

Officers were called to the Kroger on South Mt. Juliet Road around 6:30 p.m. for a theft investigation.

When Mt. Juliet officers arrived on the scene, 31-year-old Mohammad Aldabet of Lebanon, took off running, according to a release.

After releasing the Aldabet’s description on social media, members of the community helped officers determine he was at the Mt. Juliet Steak-n-Shake, where he was taken into custody.

Mohammad Aldabet and Julie Davenport (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Investigators then determined a second suspect, 32-year-old Julie Davenport of Nashville, was shoplifting inside Kroger. She was found in the Kroger parking lot and apprehended.

Both were booked into the Wilson County jail. Aldabet was charged with evading arrest and Davenport was charged with shoplifting and booked on an existing warrant for shoplifting.

No additional information was immediately released.

