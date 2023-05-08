NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teenagers are each facing a long list of charges in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Hermitage. Both had been previously arrested when they were taken into custody again.

Metro Police said they arrested both 18-year-olds on Saturday on different offenses, who were then freed on bond.

One of the teens, Chris Winters, was actually arrested for a second time on Saturday on auto-burglary charges, said police. He remains in jail.

Meanwhile, police are looking for Aliecia McKnight after she was freed on bond Saturday.

The first arrests of Winters and McKnight came after police said Winters was seen driving a stolen Kia Sorento. When officers tried to stop the Kia, he led police on a 19-minute chase at speeds up to 130 mph, according to investigators. The Kia eventually pulled into an apartment complex, where four people got out of the car, including Winters and McKnight.

McKnight was immediately taken into custody while Winters continued to run from police. According to police, Winters got into another car, and despite being told to get out of the car he ignored officers’ commands and drove away. But, he didn’t get far: police said he then crashed into three parked cars before attempting to run on foot. He was found hiding in the backyard in a nearby home. Police said they found seven guns inside a backpack.

Winters was booked on 15 offenses Saturday morning before he made bail.

At the same time, Violent Crimes Division detectives were looking into a series of car burglaries in Hermitage that happened before sunrise in the areas of Music Valley Drive, Rudy Circle and Elm Hill Pike. Witnesses told police they had seen that stolen Kia in the area.

Detectives had an additional 14 warrants out against Winters for those burglaries that included four stolen guns, which police said were found in the stolen Kia. Those detectives immediately rearrested Winters outside of the Downtown Detention Center.

This comes just one month after Winters was arrested on charges of auto theft, evading arrest, felony gun possession and drug possession.

Meanwhile, McKnight was charged with joyriding in the stolen Kia and evading arrest on Saturday. Her bond was set at $4,000, and she was released.

However, she faces 12 charges related to those same burglaries as Winters, and detectives are working to bring her back into custody.

McKnight was out on bond stemming from a March 23 arrest on charges including auto theft, gun theft, and aggravated child neglect.