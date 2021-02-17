2 teens charged in connection to violent crime in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens have been charged in connection to violent crimes involving guns in East Nashville.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with a 20-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Dew Street. The 17-year-old, identified as Brian Cook, Jr., is in juvenile detention on an attempted murder charge. Cook will soon be booked into the adult system after being previously adjudicated as an adult in Montgomery County.

The 20-year-old man who exchanged gunfire with Cook was critically injured.

According to police, Cook also shot another 20-year-old man in the leg Sunday evening while trying to rob him and his girlfriend while they sat in a car at the Shell Market located in the 1000 block of Shelby Avenue.

Cook and his alleged accomplice, identified as 15-year-old Demontaz Jones, fled the market in a Ford Fusion that had been reported stolen earlier Sunday.

On Tuesday, officers with MNPD’s TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) component saw Jones on South 6th Street and took him into custody, knowing he was wanted on especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery charges stemming from Sunday’s incident at the Shell Market.

At the time of Jones’ arrest, he was carrying a loaded pistol that was also stolen.

Both Jones and Cook are still under investigation in regard to similar crimes. Additional charges against the both of them are anticipated.