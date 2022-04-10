NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle with guns inside.

Detectives worked alongside Metro police and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters to locate the two teens at a home on Stonegate Drive. According to Metro police, the teens, Maurianna Adams,15, and a 16-year-old male, exited the home and attempted to drive off in a stolen Honda Accord.

Officials say that’s when officers on scene successfully deployed a spike strip causing the car to travel a short distance before both teens exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Metro police say detectives then noticed that the male was in possession of a small rifle-style firearm and repeatedly gave the teen commands to drop the weapon. Officers were able to take the male into custody after a foot pursuit and the gun was recovered nearby.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

According to Metro police, 15-year-old Maurianna Adams was taken into custody and was also found in possession of a pistol. During an interview, police say Adams admitted to her involvement in an armed robbery of a woman that occurred Thursday night on Harbor Lights Drive. The victim was out in her yard and was chosen at random, according to Metro police.

Investigation also shows that the Honda Accord was stolen from a home on Andrew Rucker Lane Tuesday night after the keys were left inside the vehicle. Metro police say the guns recovered during the teens’ arrests were reportedly stolen by an acquaintance of Adams.

Maurianna Adams was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.