LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.

The alert was canceled late in the evening after the baby, Gunner Lee Boland, was found safe in Wilson County.

The arrests came after Metro Nashville Police officers attempted to pull over a U-Haul van, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the driver, Brandy Burns, and passenger, Daniel Boland Jr., (non-custodial father) lead Metro officers on a chase, and when they crossed into Wilson County, deputies took over the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said spike strips were used to stop the vehicle on Interstate 40. Deputies found the two-month-old child in the back of the van where there were no child safety restraints.

“It’s disturbing whenever you have two adults without regard for anyone else especially when putting the life of a two-month-old baby into jeopardy. That’s inexcusable,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Fortunately, the baby was found safe and we were able to take both individuals into custody without further incident.”

Burns now faces a number of charges including aggravated child endangerment, evading arrest. Plus, the sheriff’s office said she has active warrants out of Rutherford and Cheatham Counties.

Brandy Lee Burns mugshot (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Joseph Boland mugshot (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Gunner Lee Boland (TBI)

Meanwhile, Boland is being held with active warrants out of Davidson and White Counties.