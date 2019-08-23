2 sought in jewelry burglary at South Nashville Sam’s Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for two men accused of breaking into the Sam’s Club in South Nashville early Friday morning and taking items from the jewelry counter.

Officers were called to the location on Antioch Pike around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police said the suspects pried open the front doors of the building, smashed open at least one jewelry case and took multiple pieces.

Officers arrived at the business around 1:20 a.m. and a K-9 officer was called in to clear the building but no suspects were found.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One suspect was wearing a yellow jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a white hard hat, which he left at the jewelry counter.

The other suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, yellow safety vest with orange stripes, a light-colored baseball cap and black shoes.

Surveillance footage showed the men leaving the store in a dark green Honda CR-V with a tire mounted to the back and a handicap placard hanging from its rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.