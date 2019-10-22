Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

2 sought for questioning in North Nashville shooting of Lyft driver

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knowles Street Lyft driver shooting suspect

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police released surveillance images Tuesday morning showing two people wanted for questioning in last week’s shooting of a female Lyft driver.

According to Metro police, the rideshare driver was called to the 1700 block of Knowles Street to pick up passengers.

When she arrived, a man entered her vehicle and reportedly tried to rob her. Officers said the driver attempted to pepper spray the man and he fired a gun, striking her in the foot and arm.

The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, police explained.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the people in the surveillance images should contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar