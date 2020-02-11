2 sought after violent home invasion in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after three people were held at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Metro police said two men approached the three victims as they were backing into a parking spot at an apartment on Tusculum Road just before 2 a.m.

The suspects, who wore ski masks to cover their faces and were armed with pistols, made the victims lay on the ground before forcing one of them to open the door to the residence, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported they made the victims go inside and began ransacking the apartment.

One of the victims was beaten with a pistol before the suspects left the scene. That victim’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

