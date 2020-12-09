2 sought after trying to rob woman at gunpoint outside Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint outside her Bellevue home Saturday.
The attempted robbery happened on Sawyer Brown Road in the River Plantation development.
Metro police said the men approached the victim with guns and demanded her car keys. When they realized that she did not have the keys, they fled in a 2017-2020 model silver Chevrolet Camaro convertible, according to Metro police.
One suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt with a logo.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.