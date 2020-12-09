2 sought after trying to rob woman at gunpoint outside Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint outside her Bellevue home Saturday.

The attempted robbery happened on Sawyer Brown Road in the River Plantation development.

Metro police said the men approached the victim with guns and demanded her car keys. When they realized that she did not have the keys, they fled in a 2017-2020 model silver Chevrolet Camaro convertible, according to Metro police.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt with a logo.