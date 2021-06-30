2 sought after ‘suspicious van’ found at Nolensville construction site

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville police are working to locate two people who ran from officers after a “suspicious van” was found at a construction site early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers noticed that van, which was filled with building material, around 3 a.m. off Rocky Fork Road.

Two people ran from the scene and, despite the use of a K-9 unit, the pair was not located, according to officers.

Police are working to identify the owner of the van and said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nolensville Police Department at 615-776-3640.