2 sought after stolen car crashed in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was taken into custody after a stolen car was crashed in Brentwood early Monday morning.

Police said three men wrecked on Franklin Road near Brentwood Place and ran off. Officers searched the area of Meadowlake and Williamsburg for the suspects and located one of them around 7:15 a.m.

One of the car thieves was described as wearing a flourescent, yellow shirt, while another had on black cut-off sweatshorts and a black shirt with red lettering, police explained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

