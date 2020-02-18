2 sought after South Nashville Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a South Nashville Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened at the location on Nolenvsille Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

Metro police said two men in their early 20s entered the store armed with handguns.

They demanded the employees lay on the floor before taking money from the cash register and safe, according to Metro police.

They were believed to have fled the robbery scene on foot.

The same location was robbed at gunpoint by two men last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

