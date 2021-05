MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are searching for two people accused of stealing a baby bird from a pet store Monday.

Officers said the baby Indian ringneck parakeet, valued at $1,195, was taken from Animal City on Northwest Broad Street.

The two people entered an employee only area, grabbed the bird and walked out with it, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5507.