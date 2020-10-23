2 sought after armed robbery at Donelson Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men who robbed a Donelson gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the Mapco located at 160 McGavock Pike on Oct. 11.

Metro police reported the suspects entered the store just after midnight and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before running away.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.