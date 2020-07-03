2 sought after armed robbery at Columbia pizza place

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police are searching for two people who robbed a Little Caesars at gunpoint Thursday night.

The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the business on South James Campbell Boulevard in the area of Trotwood Avenue.

Police said two people armed with guns, carrying a backpack, entered the pizza place and forced employees to give them cash.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage