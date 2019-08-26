2 shot at East Nashville house party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house party in East Nashville.

Metro police responded around 10 p.m. to a residence on Wesley Avenue near Ellington Parkway.

Witnesses told officers two dark-colored vehicles pulled up to the house and fired multiple gun shots. Two men, ages 28 and 30, were hit, police said.

The men were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officers revealed.

While the investigation is underway, detectives said there is a “lack of cooperation with police,” so no motive has been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

