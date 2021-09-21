2 robbed at gunpoint while walking in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint while walking down the street in Midtown Monday night.

The robbery happened on Lyle Avenue close to Broadway around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police reported two people were walking down the street when three people got out of a parked car armed with guns. The victims were robbed of their phones and wallets before the armed suspects took off in the car.

Investigators say the victims went to a nearby hotel and called the police.

A description of the suspects or suspected vehicle was not immediately released.