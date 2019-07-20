2 people found dead inside house in Stewart Co.

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called on to assist the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office after two people were found dead in a house.

Deputies were called to a house on Watson Road in Big Rock Friday evening. Officers went inside and found a man and a woman dead. Officers have not identified the victims and have not said how they died.

In a statement on Facebook, the department’s public information officer said, “There isn’t any manhunt… the community isn’t in any danger.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updated information.

