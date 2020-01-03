2 Nashville teens arrested on robbery charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested Wednesday on robbery charges in Nashville.

According to police, late Wednesday night, they spotted a carjacked Chrysler Sebring on Whites Creek Pike near Knight Drive in North Nashville. They said the car also matched the description of a getaway car used in a Lebanon Pike robbery earlier Wednesday night.

Investigators say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. At one point, officers said they saw a teen show a pistol through a window. The pursuit stopped on Thompson Lane near Eugenia Avenue in South Nashville. Two teens, 16-year-old Miques Crutcher and 19-year-old Nathaniel Webb were arrested after they tried to run.

According to a release, police found a .9mm handgun on the side of I-24 after retracing the pursuit route.

In the Lebanon Pike robbery case, police said a 31-year-old woman reported that she had just pulled into her condominium complex when she was confronted by a gunman, who they identified as Webb, who demanded her wallet and phone.

Investigators say the victim complied and the suspect fled in the Sebring, which was stolen from a 24-year-old woman on Bakertown Road on News Year’s Eve.

Besides aggravated robbery, Crutcher and Webb were charged with unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, felony theft, and aggravated assault. Webb is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.