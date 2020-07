NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are facing charges in multiple counties after police found drugs, guns and cash while executing a search warrant.

On Tuesday, 41-year-old Prokerryon Primm and 29-year-old Rotez McNeal were arrested. Metro Police say the two are suspected of dealing heroin in Nashville and Cheatham County.

While executing the search warrant, police found 33 grams of heroin, two rifles, two pistols, and more than $30,000 cash.

Both men were taken taken to jail in Ashland City.