2 Nashville 13-year-olds arrested in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 13-year-olds were arrested in Nashville after police say they were caught in a stolen car.

Police say undercover detectives followed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen earlier in the day on Whispering Hills Drive.

According to a release, undercover officers followed the car to Heron Pointe Apartments, where the 13-year-old driver had piggybacked closely behind a resident who had just entered the security gate code.

Police say when the teen backed the car into a space at the apartment complex, officers attempted to block the car in. They say the teen then put the car in gear and crashed into a neighboring car before he and his passenger were arrested.

Both teens were charged with auto theft.