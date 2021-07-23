2 Murfreesboro fires likely set intentionally, cash reward offered for information

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Murfreesboro say arsonists may be responsible for two fires that happened just days apart last month.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says one fire started at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 while the other started early on the morning of Sunday, June 20.

On Wednesday, June 16, firefighters responded to a fire at the clubhouse at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments, located in the 2300 block of N. Tennessee Boulevard. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured. The clubhouse was closed and not in use at the time of the fire, investigators say.

The fire on Sunday, June 20, happened in the 1400 block of Huntington Drive. According to investigators, crews arrived on scene and found flames and heavy smoke coming from a home. Crews worked throughout the morning to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and all utilities were also disconnected.

Anyone with information on the two fires is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers can remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest or conviction.