2 men wounded in shooting at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two men were shot while at a Hermitage apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers responded just before 1:45 a.m. to the apartments on Oakwell Farms Lane off I-40.

Police said one man was shot multiple times in the chest and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The other victim was hit in the arm and taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, officers added.

Detectives determined the men were shot after driving up to the complex, but no information was immediately released about the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.