2 men wounded after apparent road rage shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot following an apparent road rage incident in East Nashville Monday night.

The men were driving in a vehicle around 7:30 p.m., when police said they got into an altercation with another driver on the road. The driver followed the two men to Straightway Avenue and fired multiple gunshots into their vehicle, striking both of them in the leg, according to investigators.

Police said the two men were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.