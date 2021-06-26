2 men wanted for three convenience store robberies, woman wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify two young men accused of robbing three convenience stores.

Police say the following businesses were robbed:

Mini Market, 722 McFerrin Avenue – Friday at 9 p.m.

Petra Express, 766 Douglas Avenue (attempted robbery) – Thursday at 10 p.m.

Best Price Beer & Tobacco, 2900 Gallatin Pike – Thursday, June 10 at 10:30 p.m.

Both suspects are young men. One has a tattoo on his right inner forearm and the other is armed with an AK-47 style pistol.

Police are also trying to identify a woman who was at Friday night’s robbery at Mini Market on McFerrin Avenue. The woman is wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the two men or woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.