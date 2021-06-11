2 men wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools, trailers from construction businesses and sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two men who they believe stole tools and trailers from construction equipment businesses on Centennial Boulevard and construction sites.

Police say the suspects are traveling in what appears to be a dark colored early 2000 model Dodge Durango. The SUV has no rear windshield and its back bumper is missing. A step ladder is also strapped to the roof.

Anyone who recognizes the men or the pickup truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.