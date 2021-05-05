2 men indicted for 2017 Clarksville murder

Clarksville police have arrested two men in connection to the 2017 murder of Christopher Lane. PHOTO: Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested two men in connection to the 2017 murder of Christopher Lane.

According to police, in April the Montgomery County Grand Jury issued indictments for Timothy Labrone Williams and Matthew Kenneth Bryan in relation to the case.

Matthew Bryan was served the indictment while currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. Timothy Williams was arrested on April 22 in Spring, Texas by the US Marshals. Williams was extradited back to Clarksville Tuesday and was served with the indictment. Both men were indicted on charges including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and attempted robbery.

These charges follow the death of Lane, who was found shot inside of a residence in the 300 block of Hundred Oaks Drive on November 7, 2017. According to police, Lane had a gunshot wound to his torso and later died from his injuries.

According to police, their investigation revealed four people were inside the home at the time when two armed men entered the residence through the back door. There was a confrontation inside the home and multiple shots were fired when Lane was shot. Police said the armed men took undetermined property from inside the house and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police expect to make additional arrests in this case. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5172.