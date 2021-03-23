2 men found shot in Williamson County home

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot inside of a Williamson County home Monday night.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a house trailer on Arno Road, where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not said where on Arno Road the shooting happened or if a shooter is being sought.

No additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories