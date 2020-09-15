2 men charged in dating app assaults

Darius Hines is one or two men facing charges following dating app related assaults.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested after a string of dating app related assaults.

According to police, 20-year-old Cebric Moten and 20-year-old Darius Hines are both facing two counts of aggravated robbery following these incidents. Moten is currently being held in the Madison County Jail for similar crimes he allegedly committed in Jackson in 2018. Hines is currently at the Montgomery County Jail.

Detective Michael Patterson tells News 2 charges stem from at least three incidents where the men would meet victims online, proceed to meet them in person, and would physically assault and then rob the victims. Detective Patterson said at least two of the victims are male. Victims were injured during these assaults.

Detective Patterson wants to warn both males and females to always meet in a public, well-lit spot when meeting someone in person for the first time. He also recommends trusting your gut instinct if things don’t feel right.

According to a release from police, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.