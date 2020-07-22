2 men charged after bullets hit Nashville’s North police precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men accused of shooting at a pick-up truck and striking the Metro Nashville Police Department’s North precinct with bullets Tuesday afternoon have been arrested, along with their suspected getaway driver.

Metro police said surveillance video showed Depatrick Groves, 23, and Jackailus Groves, 21, on Dowlan Street in the Cumberland View public housing development fire multiple shots at a truck that was stopped in the road, as the driver traveled in the direction of the precinct. Several officers in the back parking lot of the precinct immediately took cover as a result.

Officers explained the two suspects then fled in a rental Tahoe, one of three vehicles that drove off from the scene after the shots were fired. The rental vehicle was spotted in South Nashville about two hours later and placed under aerial surveillance by a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the Tahoe eventually stopped in Rutherford County, where THP troopers and Rutherford County deputies took the Groves men and a third person inside into custody. Law enforcement said they recovered a rifle and semi-automatic pistol, both loaded, inside the rental vehicle.

The Groves were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on police officers, as well as vandalism due to the bullets striking the North precinct. A third person in the vehicle, identified by police as 22-year-old Nickolandrick Buford, was determined to be the getaway driver and was charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault and vandalism.

The pick-up truck that was shot at was eventually found abandoned on 23rd Avenue North, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the gunshots fired.

