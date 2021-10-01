2 men arrested after stealing work van from gas station

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle from a Hendersonville gas station last month.

Police say it happened September 22 at the Exxon station on W. Main Street.

Police responded to the scene after a report of a work van that was stolen from a crew that stopped for gas.

Video surveillance revealed a red Honda pulled into the lot and let someone out. The person walked around the parking lot until the work crew went inside, at which point the suspect climbed into the work van and drove away.

Video from other nearby gas stations showed the two men casing other parking lots prior to stealing the van.

The investigation led police to a Nashville home Friday, where the stolen van later arrived. In that van was Douglas Lane, 26, and Kerry Anderson, 40.

Following a foot pursuit, the two men were taken into custody. They are both facing charges for theft over $10,000 and driving on a revoked license.

Lane was arrested for other outstanding warrants by Metro Police. He also has outstanding warrants from Sumner County, but a hold has been requested on those.

Police are asking the public to remember to lock their vehicles, and never leave their keys inside while you’re away.