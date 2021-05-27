2 kilos of hallucinogenic drug disguised as body paint delivered to Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old Nashville woman was arrested after investigators said a package containing approximately two kilos of a hallucinogenic drug was delivered to her home Wednesday.

An arrest warrant states a package labeled “Natural Body Paint” was selected for “an intense exam” by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer at the FedEx hub in Memphis on May 20.

During the search, the police report reveals the package was found to contain four clear bags of a reddish substance that was tested onsite and identified as N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, a Schedule I controlled substance commonly known as DMT.

A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation delivered the package, which had a return address of Brazil, to its intended recipient and purchaser, Rachel Mays at her residence on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on Wednesday, according to court documents.

When Mays took possession of the package and went back inside her residence, a search warrant was executed at her home, where agents said they found a pistol, a substance believed to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with the package containing approximately two kilos of DMT.

Mays was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

She was released Wednesday night on a $25,000 bond.