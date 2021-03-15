2 killed, 3 injured in crash at Antioch intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed and at least three others injured after a crash in Antioch late Sunday night.

Metro Police said the crash, which involved at least three vehicles, happened around 10:45 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike at Hamilton Church Road.

Investigators say a 2005 Nissan Altima was driving at a high rate of speed on Murfreesboro Pike when it traveled through a red light at Hamilton Church Road and was struck by the driver of a Honda Pilot, who was traveling east on Hamilton Church Road and had a green light.

The Nissan spun out causing the driver’s side to strike the front end of an Audi A4. The Audi was in the left turn lane for the southbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike. The Audi then struck a Lexus 350, who was behind the Audi in the left turn lane.

Two passengers in the Nissan, 18-year-old Marterrious D. Wilkerson and 18-year-old Clifton J. Hamilton were both killed. A third teen, also 18-years-old, was in the back seat as well as a 17-year-old front seat passenger who were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot following the crash.

Investigators say of the five men inside the Nissan, none of them were wearing a seatbelt. Officers also recovered a handgun from the car.

The driver of the Audi, the driver of the Lexus, and the driver of the Honda are all expected to recover from any injuries they might have sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of the Nissan Altima including who he is and his possible whereabouts can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro Police.