2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on I-24 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the interstate near downtown Nashville.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a shooting on Interstate 24 eastbound near Shelby Avenue, on the east side of the downtown loop.

Police said two men were killed and two other people were injured, including a juvenile.

No arrests have been made, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

The eastbound lanes are currently closed to traffic and motorists are being diverted onto Shelby Avenue. It is not known when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Here is another view of the scene. Huge traffic mess. Metro has the entrance ramp blocked off. @WKRN https://t.co/LgI9G7hhfi pic.twitter.com/Im6zFycKPi — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) November 24, 2020