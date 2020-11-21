2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near hotel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police investigated an overnight shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of McGavock Pike around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The address listed by Metro police was the same as that of Club Wyndham Nashville.

Officers reported two men were killed, and two other people were injured in the shooting.

There were no arrests in the case.