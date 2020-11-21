2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near hotel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police investigated an overnight shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded.
Investigators said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of McGavock Pike around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The address listed by Metro police was the same as that of Club Wyndham Nashville.
Officers reported two men were killed, and two other people were injured in the shooting.
There were no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.