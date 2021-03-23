2 Kentucky fugitives captured in Putnam Co. after dramatic turn of events

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A dramatic string of events led to the arrests of two fugitives from Kentucky in Putnam County over the weekend.

It started March 19th with a report of a suspicious U-HAUL truck at a Dollar General on Smithville Highway.

According to investigators, while the responding officers were working to identify the subjects the driver sped off ramming into two patrol cars at the scene. Meanwhile, a passenger that was in the U-HAUL ran away on foot.

While the cruisers were damaged, no deputies were injured.

Patrol units damaged in U-HAUL hit and run incident. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was later identified as Matthew Callaghan and the passenger as Amanda Cobb.

With the help of Tennessee Highway Patrol, the PCSO used drones to try and track the fugitives.

Two days later, two citizens reported to the PCSO that they had detained the suspects. One claimed the two had attempted to carjack him and also threatened to stab him.

Callaghan and Cobb were taken into custody without any more drama. Both are felony fugitives from Kentucky and face a long list of charges in Putnam County including carjacking, evading arrest, and drug possession.