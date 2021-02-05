2 juveniles sought following murder of 15-year-old in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have issued arrest orders for two juveniles following the murder of a 15-year-old Thursday.

According to police, 16-year-old Wilton Alexander and 15-year-old Trameisha Farri are wanted for the murder of Edgar Utley V, who was fatally shot outside his home in Antioch.

BREAKING: Wilton Alexander, 16, and Trameisha Farris, 15, are wanted for Thursday's murder of Edgar Utley V, 15, at Utley's Pointer Ct home in South Nashville. Juvenile Court arrest orders have been issued. Alexander & Farris are believed to be together. See them? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/oR1uxRZPKM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 5, 2021

On Thursday, detectives said a female had visited Edgar and that she was in the house for about ten minutes, before walking out on the front porch with him. A male gunman was there hiding, approached Edgar and shot him, according to investigators.

Juvenile Court arrest orders have been issued for Alexander and Farris. They are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.